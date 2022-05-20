Lush Is Pushing Back Against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill With a Charitable (and Cute!) Soap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Lush is doing its part to take a stand against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, actually called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Lush’s Gay Is OK soap brings awareness to the discriminatory bill set to take effect July 1 in Flordia, as well as raises money for LGBTQ+ folks’ legal defense. “Help us create a safe, supportive and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ people while uplifting Equality Florida’s efforts to counter the hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation recently passed in Florida,” Lush stated on its website.

Hateful is right. According to Politico, the bill keeps teachers from having lessons on gender identity or sexual orientation for students in kindergarten through third grade. It also keeps these lessons away from older students unless they are “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” It’s clear Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t understand the difference between simple gender identity and sexual orientation and well, sex. Not to mention, what the bill implies is that you can happily talk about being straight and in a heterosexual relationship.

Oh, and it gets worse. It requires schools to notify parents if a student is transgender, or really any time they want to monitor a kid’s “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.” The law gives parents the right to sue the school if they withhold any information about their child, so teachers will no longer be able to support their students in their gender or sexuality journey. As Politico explains, the bill is already targeting these supportive teachers kids need in school, such as the first openly gay class president at Pine View School in Sarasota County, Zander Moricz, who was told not to speak of his LGBTQ activism.

That’s where Lush’s contribution to Equality Florida comes in. By purchasing this Gay Is OK soap, Lush is raising $50,000 to support Equality Florida’s legal defense fund. This will help teachers, school administrators and students pushing back against the bill.

The glittery gold soap bar is made from moisturizing cocoa butter, refreshing grapefruit oil and uplifting petitgrain oil. It’s package-free and self-preserving so all you need is a dry place for it in your shower and it’ll last months. Charitable and sustainable? Sign us up.