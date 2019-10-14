Lush’s Christmas Collection Is Dropping Early and Here Are My Favorites

With all the holiday beauty products that launch between now and December 31, we can always count on Lush to have some of the best-smelling, most delicious bath and body products and the nicest gift sets. Though it’s not even Halloween yet, the Lush Christmas collection for 2019 is dropping tomorrow and there’s more than we could have ever hoped for. Although it’s “Christmas” themed, there are dozens of awesome goodies for everyone on your list regardless of the holiday they celebrate. Plus, you’ll want to keep a lot of these for yourself.

There are more than 70 fizzers, soaps, bubbles, oils, lotions, shower gels, scrubs and jellies from Lush this year. The majority are totally new products (about 71 percent of ’em) and the limited-edition range is 100 percent vegan and 75 percent packaging-free. It’s a small step towards being more green and reducing your single-use plastic. Now, I can’t possibly include all 70 here but check out some of the cutest ones to shop October 15.

Cookie Dough Shower Scrub

Extra fine sea salt and granulated sugar help smooth rough skin (and yes, it smells like cookies!).

$19.95 at Lush

Let It Snow Shimmer Bar

Fair trade organic cocoa butter hydrates dry skin.

$8.95 at Lush

Santa Reusable Bubble Bar

Fill your tub with scented white bubbles over and over again.

$8.95 at Lush

Shoot for the Stars Bath Bomb

Take a bath surrounded by shimmering blue suds that smells of Brazilian orange and bergamot.

$6.95 at Lush

Snow Fairy Amazeballs

Pop the top of this pot and sprinkle the dust into the bath for a sweet and citrus moment.

$14.95 at Lush

Snowman Bath Oil Tablet

Hang this cutie on the tree and then when you’re ready, take a skin-softening bath thanks to cocoa, shea and cupuaçu butters.

$8.95 at Lush

Yog Nog Naked Shower Gel

It’s your favorite shower gel, but in a festive caramel-and-close scent.

$9.95 at Lush

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.