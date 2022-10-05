Lush Finally Launched Candles With Some of the Brand’s Most Iconic Scents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re not dreaming. After years and years of fans begging for it, Lush has finally launched candles. And not just any candles. Scents are the ones fans know and love, three of which are sticking around all year and two limited editions for the holidays. They look just like you would expect Lush candles to, made from short frosted glass with the classic Lush writing.

Lush fans also care about what their beauty and home products are made out of, not just that they smell amazing. And don’t worry — Lush promises the candles are just as ethically made as its products. There’s a natural wax base of rapeseed wax, coconut oil, coconut wax and castor wax, with ethically sourced essential oils. All candles are palm-free, paraffin-free, GM-free, soy-free and vegan with a 12-15 hour burn time.

Plus, when the candle burns out, you can use the frosted glass containers for all sorts of things, like hair ties and makeup.

The three year-round scents are some of Lush’s fan-favorites: Sleepy (lavender and ylang ylang), Olive Branch (galbanum oil and citrus scents of bergamot and orange flower) and Orange Blossom (honeyed orange blossom with citrus notes of bergamot and neroli oils). There’s a candle for everywhere in your home. Put Sleepy next your bed for a chill sesh (just remember to blow it out!), Olive Branch to refresh your kitchen and Orange Blossom to add an uplifting vibe to your living room.

And this holiday season, add two limited-edition candles available until Christmas: Snow Fairy (sweet bubblegum scent) and Lord Of Misrule (spicy black pepper, patchouli and creamy vanilla).

The best part? Candles are just $18 each so they make the perfect gift for yourself and friends and family. All five are online on Lush’s website and in Lush retail stores. While you’re there, be sure to pick up the cutest Halloween bath bombs, shower gels and even a creepy-cool pumpkin sheet mask.