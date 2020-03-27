Lush Just Launched 17 (!) Bubble Bars Because It’s All About Baths Right Now

Times are stressful—to say the least. For some, a bath provides a much-needed moment of relaxation. Lush’s bubble bars came at a clutch time. The brand just launched 17 bubble bars, both new creations and old classics from deep within the Lush vault. As expected from Lush, they come in cheeky shapes and sizes and yummy-smelling natural fragrances meant to seriously relax you. As we’re all washing our hands like crazy, these bubble bars also give the body some skin-softening hydration.

All of Lush’s bubble bars are vegan and cruelty-free. They differ from bath bombs in that they actually crumble in the water and create colorful bubbles that’ll make you feel like a kid again. They aren’t one-time-use either. You can get the amount of bubbles you want, and then set aside the bar to dry for next time. These scents aren’t kid-like, either. With notes like lavender, chamomile and patchouli, it’s more like a moment at the spa. And we desperately need these moments right now.

Of course, all Lush stores are closed right now to help flatten the curve. From now until April 30, you can get free shipping on any order of more than $40 to stay in the comfort of your home. There are so many bubble bars to choose from but we chose a few to get you started.

Big Bottle of Calm

With chamomile and lavender oils.

Keep It Fluffy

With jasmine, lemongrass and ylang ylang oil fragrance.

Mermaid Tail

With lemon myrtle and grapefruit oils.

Peach Crumble

With grapefruit-davana fragrance.

The Big Comforter

With a sweet cassis scent.

