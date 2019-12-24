Lush’s Boxing Day Sale Just Might Be Bigger Than Black Friday

Boxing Day is one of those holidays that we don’t fully understand in the United States. It originated in the UK and is a huge shopping day, not unlike Black Friday. Lush’s Boxing Day sale for 2019 is one of the biggest blowouts every year. You know the company doesn’t do typical Black Friday sales so this is the day for Lush fans to shop—and at a major discount. Usually Lush does a buy-one, get-one-free deal but this year, dozens of products in-store and online are half off.

All of Lush’s limited-edition holiday items and gifts, plus select year-round items are included in the 50 percent off sale. Now’s the moment to grab shower scrub that smells like cookies, bubble bars, bath bombs, shower gel and so much more. So what if some of the products have a cute Santa on them or are shaped like a snowflake? You’ll love them just as much post-Christmas. Plus, not all of Lush’s products are holiday-specific just because they’re part of the season’s line.

If you’re dying to see what else will be on sale, check out some stellar products below. Come back and shop ’em each on December 26.

Calm irritation and soothe redness with this sea water-infused face mask.

A blend of granulated sugar and murumuru butter in this body scrub makes skin feel soft and smooth.

This perfume oil features floral notes of jasmine and rose blended with sandalwood and oudh oil.

This best-selling bubble bar smells of sweet orange, lemongrass and lavandin oils.

Take a relaxing soak with this bath bomb that softens skin and smells of sandalwood oil, tonka and vanilla absolute.

