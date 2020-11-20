Lush Is Rolling Out 27 (!!!) Vegan Bubble Bars for “Green Friday”

Just like The Ordinary, Lush’s Black Friday sale is totally different than other retailers. That’s because it’s not really a sale. Instead, as part of the company’s Green Friday campaign, Lush launches new products and encourages customers to shop slowly and “carefully thinking about the environmental impact,” per a rep for the brand. But that doesn’t mean the day is totally ignored. These newbies are worth checking out.

Bath products always fly off the shelves during the holidays and for good reason. There’s virtually no one in your life who won’t enjoy a luxe body wash or bubble bar. And if you have friends or family who love baths, well that opens up the bath bomb world. Lush is banking on just that with the launch of 27 vegan, package-less (no plastic!) bubble bar collection.

What exactly are bubble bars? Well, they quite literally crumble and create bubbles in the bathtub or in the shower. Unlike bath bombs, many bubble bars are reusable so you can take multiple baths using the same one. And they’re cute as hell.

All the bars roll out on November 27. Here’s a peek and some of the cutest ones.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mrs Whippy Bubble Bar

With a blend of Tonka absolute, cocoa absolute and almond essential oil.

Puppy Love Bubble Bar

With Sicilian red mandarin oil and cherry-scented almond essential oil.

Rainbow Bubble Bar

With Sicilian lemon and lemon myrtle oils.

Twilight Bubble Bar

With benzoin resinoid, syrupy tonka and heady ylang ylang.