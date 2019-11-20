Lush Is Giving ‘Junk’ An Entirely New Meaning (and Smell) on Black Friday: EXCLUSIVE

Scroll To See More Images

It feels like a holiday every time Lush drops new products, but hardcore fans know to keep their eyes peeled for the brand’s post-Thanksgiving plans. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until next week to confirm that Lush’s Black Friday 2019 event will be epic. In fact, we can exclusively reveal what the brand has up its sleeve more than a week before everything launches.

It’s common knowledge that Lush usually opts out of a Black Friday sale. This is because the brand was originated in Great Britain where the event isn’t celebrated or observed. Instead, they save their markdowns for Boxing Day (12/26), which in the simplest terms, is a sort of (secular) Christmas extension that grants everyone another day off that usually involves—you guessed it—lots of shopping. The silver lining is that while stateside shoppers don’t get a Black Friday or Boxing Day sale, we get something even better around Turkey Day: new products.

Last year, Lush rolled out a collection that included shower bombs and this year, we can expect another all-new, never-before-seen line. Fans of clean, natural fragrances should prepare to be obsessed because these new products were made with you in mind. Here’s every smell-good detail:

Lush is launching three limited-edition body sprays and eight new fragrances that will join the brand’s permanent fragrance collection. They contain blended essential oils from around the world that created popular scents such as Rose Jam and American Cream, as well as new ones including Pansy and another whose name alone will turn plenty of heads: Junk.

Each fragrance comes in solid, liquid and washcard form. FYI: Lush’s washcards are these cute little cards you can use in the shower to “test” the scent while washing your hair and body with the suds. Below, check out the entire Black Friday collection, which you’ll be able to shop in stores and online November 29. And if you can’t wait to grab some gifts, shop Lush’s 70+ Christmas collection now.

Rose Jam Perfume

Rose oil and rose absolute is blended with lemon and geranium. It’s a twist on the fan-favorite Lush scent that you’ll now be able to get year-round.

$49.95 for 30mL; and $99.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Rose Jam Solid Perfume

$13.95 at Lush

Pansy Perfume

This herbal-citrus scent features bergamot and orange flower. If you need a mood-booster first thing in the morning (same!), Pansy is your perfect fit.

$39.95 for 30mL; and $79.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Pansy Solid Perfume

$12.95 at Lush

Love Perfume

Rose, jasmine, lemongrass and bergamot together make this sweet scent. It evokes a caramel apple vibe that’s perfect for fall and winter.

$59.95 for 30mL; and $119.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Love Solid Perfume

$14.95 at Lush

Lord of Misrule Perfume

This sweet and spicy scent features patchouli, vanilla and pepper. Fans have loved it in bath bombs and soaps so it’s sure to be a best selling fragrance.

$49.95 for 30mL; and $99.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Lord of Misrule Solid Perfume

$13.95 at Lush

Junk Perfume

This fresh herbal perfume has notes of Sicilian lemon and green mandarin oils. It’s an earthy scent with a citrus twist that’s sure to delight.

$79.95 for 30mL; and $35.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Junk Solid Perfume

$12.95 at Lush

Ginger Perfume

A blend of ginger, bergamot and Sicilian red mandarin oils give this scent an energetic feel, while oakmoss and sandalwood add a soothing vibe.

$99.95 for 30mL; and $49.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Ginger Solid Perfume

$13.95 at Lush

American Cream Perfume

The strawberry-vanilla milkshake scent you know from the American Cream Conditioner is now available in a fine fragrance.

$79.95 for 30mL; and $39.95 for 100mL; at Lush

Ginger Solid Perfume

$12.95 at Lush

1000 Kisses Deep Perfume

This “romantic” fragrance blends osmanthus blossom, myrrh and labdanum. The sparkling amber scent makes a great gift for a romantic partner.

$79.95 for 30mL; and $39.95 for 100mL; at Lush

1000 Kisses Deep Solid Perfume

$12.95 at Lush

Yog Nog Body Spray

This sweet scent has smoky-sweet embers, ylang ylang and a bit of spice. It might sound like a holiday smell but it’ll be delicious year-round.

$29.95 at Lush

Golden Pear Body Spray

Spicy cardamom, musk and mimosa create a sweet and spicy scent. It’s like a pear cocktail came to life.

$29.95 at Lush

Celebrate Body Spray

Lime and Brazilian orange oils combine with cognac for a warm and lively scent. Buy it for someone with something to celebrate, such as a new home or graduation.

$29.95 at Lush

