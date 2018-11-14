We Can Already Smell Lush’s Only Sale Of The Year

Scroll To See More Images

One can barely walk by a Lush store without contending with a strong (mostly scent-related) desire to step inside. The purveyor of natural, fragrant and eco-friendly bath and body products is just that good, and the brand knows it. So while the rest of retail obsesses over the frenzy known as Black Friday, Lush’s Black Friday 2018 sale takes a different approach.

Brands are discounting their products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday at an increasingly dramatic rate. Historically, Sephora stores even open up their doors for a few hours on Thanksgiving day. Some brands, like Urban Decay, host sales for 10 days. Generally speaking, brands drive customers to their stores (online or otherwise) with deals they don’t see any other day of the year. Except for Lush.

Started in the 1970’s by a beautician and a trichologist (essentially a hair doctor), the brand actually originated in Poole, England. Given its English heritage, Lush tends to eschew the American pseudo-holiday Black Friday altogether. In fact, Lush’s biggest (and likely only) sale of the year won’t take place until Dec. 26, 2018. But because the deals that day are so copious, we already forgive Lush for making us practice a little patience.

In accordance with the British tradition of Boxing Day, Lush’s Stop & Smell The Sale begins the day after Christmas at 9 a.m. EST. According to the brand’s website, the deals will include “all Christmas soaps, Yog Log Roulades, Candy Cane Roulades, Bûche de Noël Face And Body Cleanser and other select items” at 50 percent off. Shoppers can add a total of 40 items to their cart with the applied discount, which means this is the absolute best day to shop Lush, and to shop it in bulk.

Half-off festive body care is really the best way to keep that holiday spirit alive. Below, the chicest items we hope are still available when we awake on Dec. 26.

Perle De Sel Bath Bomb, $7 at Lush Cosmetics

If I happened to be at a Michelin-star restaurant, I would try to eat this limited-edition bath bomb. It’s the perfect cheap-yet-elegant present for someone stylish you’d gift with a Clare Vivier pouch, in an ideal world.

Butterbear Bath Bomb, $4.95 at Lush Cosmetics

Where to start? We can’t stop cooing at this polar bear. Paddington-silhouette aside, it’s packed with cocoa butter, which your winter skin will drink up like its going out of style.

Star Light Star Bright Bath Bomb, $8.95 at Lush Cosmetics

When this puppy dissolves, it infuses your bath water with lavender, turquoise and metallic silver streaks designed to mimic a shooting star. We’ve never seen a shooting star, and this sounds like a cozy, colorful alternative.