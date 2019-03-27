This Is Lush’s Biggest Bath Bomb Launch Ever

Because bath products have gained so much popularity in the last few years, it’s easy to forget Lush has been around for a whopping three decades. And to celebrate, we’re getting Lush 30th anniversary bath bombs—54 of them to be exact. It’s the biggest launch ever for the brand, which says a lot considering we get a new selection every major holiday and season (definitely not complaining here). These bath bombs are celebration themed so they’re great for gifting friends for birthdays, graduation and anything else you want to pop a bottle of champagne for.

If it seems a bit strange for baths to be a trend, that’s because it is. But with the topic of self-care and wellness being on everyone’s lips, it makes sense people want to spend more time soaking than usual. One of my best friends started taking baths when her anxiety was feeling out of control and it helped immensely, allowing her to focus on herself and step away from electronics for an hour.

Did it cure her? Of course not, but anything that allows you to focus on yourself is a great thing. And Lush bath bombs make a somewhat boring bath more exciting, with natural fragrances and oils designed to soften your skin, calm your body and make you smell great at the same time. Plus, they’re just so damn Instagram-friendly. Here are some of my favorites from the recent drop.

Sushi

With Brazilian orange oil.

$6.45 at Lush

Bom Perignon

With grapefruit oil.

$5.45 at Lush

Geode

With bergamot oil.

$6.45 at Lush

Lucky Cat

With jasmine absolute.

$5.95 at Lush

Shop the entire anniversary collection bath bombs when they launch March 29 in Lush stores and on Lush’s website.

