Reviewers Say This Anti-Hair Loss Set Makes a Difference ‘After Just One Wash’—& It’s Down to $25

Biotin is almost like the retinol of the hair care world—also known as vitamin b7, the popular ingredient has increasingly gained traction overtime for its surplus of restorative benefits, including hair loss prevention. You’ll easily find biotin listed as a main inclusion in many damage-reversing formulas and strengthening treatments, and while results may ultimately vary person to person, implementing a biotin-infused shampoo or conditioner into your daily regimen can only stand to aid your locks both short term and long term.

Just take it from the thousands of Amazon reviewers that swear by Luseta Beauty’s Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner set. One person referred to it as a “dream” for those with fine, damaged strands, while another said they “noticed immediately” that their hair felt different “after the first use.” Even more fans backed the duo’s fast-acting results—multiple people reported their hair was no longer falling out in clumps within the span of a couple of weeks, or producing tangles after showering anymore.

Luseta Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner

Specifically formulated to treat those with thinning hair, the combo helps to reduce loss and fall-out while increasing strength, thickness and volume with every wash. Besides the hero vitamin b7 ingredient, hydrolyzed collagen, sunflower seed oil and argan oil also play significant roles in the formula; they bring nutrients to irritated scalps and dry hair follicles that in turn promote fuller strands less prone to breakage and damage from environmental aggressors.

“I was looking for products that would help to combat buildup and hard water without stripping my hair color,” wrote one reviewer. “I immediately felt a difference in my hair after just one wash—and it is the softest and shiniest it’s been in a very long time. I will certainly purchase the larger sizes for long-term use.”

Another raved: “I have fine colored hair that always seems to break off. I struggle to find a shampoo/conditioner that moisturizes my hair and doesn’t leave it either greasy/heavy or worse seems to dry it out even more. I tried this set because it had such good reviews and I was NOT let down. This stuff is down right impressive. My hair is so soft and has a subtle scent! It feels so much stronger. I’ve been using it for two weeks and I do believe my hair is in much better shape than it was before I started using it.”

Right now, the shampoo and conditioner duo is on sale for $25 at Amazon. This offer only stands for a limited time, so grab it for less while you can, alongside other discounted anti-loss products from the brand, such as the Biotin Hair Growth Serum and Biotin Collagen Hair Mask.

Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum

Luseta Biotin Collagen Hair Mask