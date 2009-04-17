Luscious Lotion, Celebrity Labels, Great Cause

To commemorate the introduction of Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion, the company is launching a Limited Edition Label Art Series – with labels designed by socially conscious influencers Adrian Grenier, Kelly Slater, Erykah Badu, and three Parson’s Students – and donating 100% of the Net Proceeds to the Waterkeeper Alliance, a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and preserving community waterways from polluters.

The lotion, formulated with fairly-traded organic argan leaf extract and organic Moroccan argan oil responsibly sourced from a fair trade women’s cooperative, is naturally-preserved, rich in tocopherols and other antioxidants, and naturally-fragranced with essential oils of orange and eucalyptus. The result is Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion, a lightweight, easily absorbed lotion that helps protect the skin from free-radical damage while moisturizing for radiant, healthy-looking skin.

With the $100,000 that Kiehl’s has set out to raise through the sale of this limited edition product, Waterkeeper Alliance will provide training to nearly 200 Waterkeeper Alliance organizations as well as develop climate change and post-carbon transition strategies.

Not only are profits of this popular lotion being donated to the Waterkeeper Alliance, the plastic used for the packaging is composed of 100% post consumer recycled plastic from food-grade containers retrieved in curbside recycling programs, further helping reduce waste and the impact we leave on our communities.

Imagine if all our beauty products were this good for the environment…

Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion Limited Edition Label Art Series, $55.00, at kiehls.com

waterkeeper.org