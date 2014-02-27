Beauty Buzz: Lupita Nyong’o’s Short Hairstyle Is Due to Laziness, Claire Danes is Back to Blonde, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lupita Nyong’o admitted that she used to dedicate time to get her hair relaxed all through her teenage years, but got fed up and just shaved it all off when she was 19 – and the look stuck. [Racked]

2. Celebrities do strange things to get ready for the red carpet – here are 9 of the weirdest. [Daily Makeover]

3. Claire Danes is back to being a blonde (after a short stint as a redhead) and we have to say we’re liking it. [E! News]

4. NARS has announced their newest face, 68-year-old British actress Charlotte Rampling. [Style.com]

5. Selfies are being blamed for an increase in head lice in teenage girls. [StyleCaster]

Image via Steve Granitz/WireImage