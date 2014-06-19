Lupita Nyong’o Lands First Vogue Cover, Talks Red Carpet Glam and Her Lancome Deal

Of all the ladies on the red carpet during this past awards season, it’s clear to anyone that the stand out star was Lupita Nyong’o, whose ever-evolving look took onlookers’ breath away with each new appearance. Since her Oscar-winning role in “12 Years a Slave,” Lupita’s career, both on screen and off, has taken off, and her latest accomplishment is scoring her first Vogue cover.

Besides her stunning dresses on the red carpet (who could forget her blue Prada gown?), her hair and makeup have kept us on our toes, too, which is partially thanks to her glam squad. They say it takes a village, and though most women with a short haircut would stick to a signature look, Lupita’s got three of the best celebrity stylists on her side. Ted Gibson, Larry Sims, and Vernon François each work with the actress on her red carpet and editorial looks, crafting some of the most ingenious and elegant looks we’ve ever seen. In the July issue of Vogue, Lupita says, “You spend so much time with your glam squad. Their energy is the last thing you experience before you leave the hotel room—and they make it fun and light and manageable.”

MORE: Lupita Nyong’o Lands Her First Beauty Deal as Lancome’s New Face

As for that deal she struck as the new face of Lancome, Lupita has mentioned how fortunate she feels to have landed the job, and how important the brand’s values are to her. Regarding the campaign, she mentions the previous spokeswomen and says, “They’re are very different, unique women—it’s not about conforming to an already established idea of what is beautiful, and I like that. I felt how valuable and vital such representation is.” We’re certainly glad that Lupita’s star is rising, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

For the entire interview, head over to Vogue.com!