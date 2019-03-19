The Unexpected Beauty Accessory Lupita Nyong’o’s Wearing on Her ‘Us’ Tour

Just as we’ve come to the conclusion there’s nothing beauty and style icon Lupita Nyong’o can’t pull off, she one-ups herself with creepy-cool makeup that’s somehow gorgeous and terrifying at the same time. With the help of longtime makeup artist Nick Barose, Nyong’o is experimenting with Halloween-ready contacts on the promotional tour for her new horror movie, ‘Us‘.

While a guest on The Late Show Monday night, Nyong’o freaked out Stephen Colbert by wearing a pair of gold contacts that gave her a bit of a vampire look. “Just because I want the audience to have the same experience I am having right now, I just want everyone out there to know talking to Lupita Nyong’o is always engrossing because you have beautiful eyes. But they’re particularly arresting tonight,” Colbert joked during the show.

We can’t imagine anyone but Nyong’o pulling off such an unexpected look while promoting a movie sure to be a smash hit. (Jordan Peele’s last film, Get Out, was the highest grossing movie of 2017 and the second biggest R-rated horror movie ever.) It seems more and more A-listers are conforming to what will land them on the “best dressed” list whether it’s exciting or authentic to their style or not. This is not the case with Nyong’o, who is slaying this press tour with creative hair and makeup that makes her stand out from the rest.

Barose alluded to just how unique his makeup for Nyong’o is while sharing his inspo on Instagram. “Bad Betchez to da front (Basic starlets to da back of the line…),” he wrote. It’s not every day we get a peek inside the brain of the makeup artist and you can see how people like designer Thierry Mugler and the late Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned all provided inspiration for Nyong’o’s recent looks.

This also isn’t the first time Barose has put his leading lady in colored contacts. She wore a blood-red pair for the London premiere of ‘Us’.

As much as we’re dying to see the highly anticipated movie this weekend, we’re also a little bummed to see the end of the Nick and Lupita show. But we wouldn’t be surprised if this inspires other celebs to seriously step up their game.