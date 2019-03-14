Lupita Nyong’o is Owning Her ‘Us’ Press Tour in These Scary Good Beauty Looks

It’s nowhere near Halloween, but we are more than ready to be terrified by Us, Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Get Out. But this time around, we’re looking forward to more than the plot line because fan-favorite and living, breathing beauty inspo Lupita Nyong’o is the star. As expected, she’s already making waves during the film’s press tour with beyond impressive hairstyles that are so good, we can’t stop staring.

It’s no secret that Nyong’o has solidified herself as a living beauty icon. Over the years, her innovative looks, created in collaboration with Vernon Francois, have put her atop our must-watch list for any and every red carpet. From jeweled accessories to peek-a-boo details, she gives hair inspo for naturally curly and kinky textures like no other celeb has done before. And this time around is no different.

Nyong’o has gone above and beyond for the Us press tour, donning intricate styles like a blunt, slicked-back bob to a crown of silver hair clips paired with a dramatic red graphic eye. It’s the springtime hair and makeup inspo we need to get us through the seasonal transition.

As for what’s to come next, we’re never quite sure. Whatever it is, we’ll probably be obsessed with anyway. For now, keep scrolling to see her most recent looks and feel free to screenshot.

For the film’s world premiere at SXSW, she donned red eyeshadow in one, long block across both eyelids. Her hair was adorned in a carefully placed circle of silver clips inspired by none other than Snoop Dogg.

For the SXSW premiere of Little Monsters, she walked the red carpet in a demure, ultra-feminine updo and minimal makeup.

For a recent press day in Los Angeles, she swept her hair up into a high ponytail with black twine.

For the Ellen show, Francois fashioned her hair into the cleanest, straightest blunt bob we’ve ever seen.

To kick off the press tour, Nyong’o made sure her hair accessories matched a pair of oversized scissors promoting the project.