Get Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Disco Ball’ Inspired Eye Look

Lupita Nyong’o hasn’t had a bad fashion or beauty look since she has popped onto the red carpet scene. Last night at the MTV Movie Awards was no different as she stunned in a colorful Chanel gown, twisted pompadour and sparkling eye makeup. Her makeup artist, Nick Barose, gave the newly appointed Lancome ambassador a look that would complement her colorful dress. Barose noted that he wanted to create “sparkly, disco-inspired eyes” in order to perfectly complement the entire look.

Barose broke down exactly which products he used to get Lupita’s look for us (using all Lancome of course!) and while her skin is always glowing and gorgeous, what we wanted to know how to replicate was her eye shadow look. Barose used Color Design Infinite 24H in Unlimited Silver as a base, and then added All That Glitters over the top. He extended this shadow into the inner corner of the eye and out to the outer corner (almost matching up with the lash line). Barose then accentuated the lashes by lining them with Artliner 24H liner in Black Diamond and using Hypnose Custom Volume Mascara in Deep Black.

He chose a subtle glossy lip so that he wouldn’t compete with the metallic, disco eye. Barose lined the lips with Le Lipstique in Sheer Chocolate and then applied L’Absolu Rouge in Saffron Silk lip color.