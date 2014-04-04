Lupita Nyong’o Lands Her First Beauty Deal As Lancôme’s New Face

It’s not much of a surprise to anyone, but Lupita Nyong’o has officially landed a beauty deal. The gorgeous actress who skyrocketed to fame after her role (and Academy Award win) for “12 Years a Slave” has been announced as the new face of Lancôme. Although the project that she’ll be working on specifically has not been defined by the brand (or Nyong’o), she’ll be joining legendary beauties such as Julia Roberts, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet and Lily Collins as a celebrity ambassador for the brand (the first black celebrity ambassador to rep the global beauty house) starting in September ads.

“What appealed to me about Lancôme is that they’re not dictating what beauty is,” Nyong’o told WWD. “What they do supports something that already is – and that was appealing to me, too. It’s what drew me to them. Hopefully it’s a symbiotic relationship — that I benefit from being associated with them, and they benefit from being associated with me, as well. And for the consumer at large, I think Lancôme has a range of products for every woman, and I think having me will expand people’s understanding of, hopefully, what Lancôme stands for, who Lancôme is for.”

Nyong’o then added, “I had to give a speech about beauty right before the Oscars and for me, beauty is a compassion for yourself and those around you. And I think that in focusing on that, the light inside illuminates the beauty outside. The idea that Lancôme now has a few actor ambassadors is significant because actors are not just faces, they are spirits that people enjoy and relate to more than in an aesthetic way. We have the privilege of standing for something other than just looks.”

And this ladies and gentleman is why we love her so much. Can’t wait to see the ads come September – what about you?

[WWD]