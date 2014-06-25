See Lupita Nyong’o’s First Lancome Ad in All Its Glory

For a girl who’s got a lot going on — what with an Oscar award-winning career and a Vogue cover, among other things — Lupita Nyong’o somehow still found the time to share her very first Lancome advertisement to Instagram last night. Captioned, “The secret I never intended to keep: @lancomeUSA #TeintIdoleUltra24H” Nyong’o posted the ad and fans went wild with support. Even though it’s her first beauty deal (and there will likely be many more to come), Lupita looks like an old pro.

Showing off the brand’s Teint Idole Ultra 24H foundation, Lupita looks beautiful in the ad with natural finish makeup and a glossy lip. We’ve been jealous of Lupita’s skin since first spotting her on the red carpet, so pairing her up with a foundation was pretty much a no-brainer for Lancome – we want to be wearing whatever she’s wearing. But, we have to say, because we’re so used to seeing her wear such bright, fun makeup on the red carpet, we were hoping for a splash of color on her face. Either way, the girl looks gorgeous and we couldn’t be happier for her!