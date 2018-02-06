Lupita Nyong’o Looks Like an Actual Queen With Gold Wire in Her Hair

Even though Kendrick Lamar and Sza‘s stunning music video for “All the Stars” is the latest “Black Panther” update to take Twitter by storm (Lamar is producing the film’s soundtrack), we can’t let leading actress Lupita Nyong’o’s innovative and affordable hairstyle slip by.

Last night, the Oscar winner stepped out with her co-stars for the film’s Seoul, South Korea premiere and looked like royalty in a hairdo fit for a queen. Her trusty hairstylist, Vernon Francois, made sure she sparkled by wrapping metallic string around her signature afro. As you can see, it perfectly mirrored her golden stacked necklace.

If you’re looking to achieve this simple, yet thrifty look, we recommend utilizing bobby pins, two mirrors and plenty of styling product to hold it in place. But don’t stop at replicating this hairstyle; ahead are four more drool-worthy accessory moments from Nyong’o.

At the Global Junket Press Conference for “Black Panther” in January, Nyong’o gathered all her hair into a high pouf and topped it off with a black band.

Nyong’o added bright pink barretts into her afro for extra spunk during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival.

Nyong’o opted for wavy metal strands at the Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in May 2017.

At the 2016 ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards, Nyong’o cinched her hair with a decorative scarf.