Beauty Buzz: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Beauty Secrets, Julianne Hough Got a Pixie, More

1. The latest celebrity to enter the pixie club: Julianne Hough. What do you think of her new hairstyle? [Daily Makeover]

2. Ever heard of squalene? Here’s why you should care about this new ingredient. [Byrdie]

3. The Lupita Nyong’o obsession continues! The actress chopped all her hair off on a whim at age 19. That takes guts, people. [Glamour]

4. Speaking of hair changes: Kelly Rowland got a sleek bob haircut. [People Style Watch]

5. We’ve heard of some weird diet, but this model sewing plastic to her tongue to not be able to chew is one of the strangest. [Allure]

Image via Jason LaVeris/Film Magic