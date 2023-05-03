Both Hilary Duff & I Are Fans of This Self-Tanner That Leaves a Natural-Looking Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Tis’ the season for getting sun-kissed—but I’m not talking about baking in the sun. Self-tanner has jumped in popularity over recent years for its ability to bring a bronzy glow to the skin in a matter of hours, minus any UV damage that can contribute to premature aging. There are now so many brands out there to choose from (even I sometimes get overwhelmed), but not all will bring natural-looking color and good-for-you ingredients to the skin like Luna Bronze.

Luna Bronze offers a range of self-tanning products for head to toe, from super trendy glow drops for your face to a tanning mousse that goes on clear (no streak marks on clothing here!) But one of its most popular options is the Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer beloved by none other than Hilary Duff. As People reported, Duff shared her love for the lotion on an Instagram story, where she wrote “Everyone keeps saying, ‘You’re tan!’ and I’m like, ‘I knooooow.’ ”

Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer

The moisturizer is made from 98 percent certified organic, natural and naturally derived ingredients (organic aloe vera is the first listed ingredient, with hydrating oils like coconut oil and rosehip oil also included), and is suitable for everyday use. The skin is left with a subtle glow from the first application, which can be deepened with further use. The product also won’t leave behind a fake tan smell since it’s scented with an essential oil blend of lemon myrtle, orange blossom and mandarin.

RELATED: This Firming Body Care Set Will Strengthen the Elasticity In Your Skin For a More Youthful Appearance

You can apply it like any other tanning lotion, just make sure to scoop the brand’s matching exfoliating mitt to get rid of any dead skin ahead of your tanning sesh. It also may help with dry skin, keratosis pilaris and other skin concerns with routine use. You can also grab the brand’s contour brush to achieve the perfect chiseled glow on your face (or on areas like your stomach and chest) for some extra definition.

In case you need further convincing that the Hilary Duff-approved Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer is the one for you this summer, feast your eyes on some glowing (pun intended) customer reviews from shoppers, who especially love that the tanner doesn’t transfer onto clothes and remains streak-free.

“I wanted a glow that didn’t look orange or fake or take a lot of time in my routine. This is it! I don’t use a lot and if you rub it in you’ll have a nice bronze tone to your skin. Not like the old school self-tanners of my youth,” wrote one.

RELATED: 6 Perfect Dupes for the Sold-Out Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops

A second fan shared, “I’m a huge fan of this product. I’m always raving about Luna Bronze giving me such a natural-looking glow, and I highly recommend it to everyone. It’s very easy to apply, even on the hands and other difficult areas. Try it out. You won’t be sorry!”

I’ve also personally used the gradual tanner myself, and it has easily become one of my favorites. I love that it moisturizes my skin at the same time it’s depositing natural-looking color. Best of all, it absorbs quickly so I don’t have to wait around forever for it to dry.

Grab a bottle of your own to get that sun-kissed glow all summer long, starting at $34.