Target Shoppers Agree: This $13 Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C Serum Gives a ‘Nice, Dewy & Fresh-Faced’ Glow

If you love the brightening effects of vitamin C serums, and can’t go more than a few others without applying hyaluronic acid, then do I have news for you. There’s a combination skincare essential that packs each of those skin-saving ingredients into one bottle, and Target shoppers are seriously obsessed with it.

Lumene’s Valo Glow Boost Essence Serum is everything dull and lifeless skin needs: it’s brightening, hydrating and energizing. It uses two different forms of vitamin C—wild arctic cloudberry and bio-available vitamin C—to ensure that your skin gets as much of the nutrient as possible. If that duo doesn’t impress, then the two types of hyaluronic acid included might.

More than 100 shoppers have given the product their honest reviews, and somehow it’s been able to maintain a near-perfect 4.6-star rating. Shoppers credit it for helping with everything from acne to age spots. The best part, though, is the serum’s affordable $13 price tag. Oftentimes, vitamin C-rich products cost more than $50 a pop since they’re so effective and in such demand. With this more wallet-friendly option, you’ll be able to get four or five for that rate.

One reviewer said the serum products a “nice, dewy and fresh-faced” result, especially when paired with other skincare favorites.

“I noticed a difference literally the first time I used it,” wrote one fan. “I used it at night after I thoroughly cleansed my face, applied the essence then applied my regular moisturizer. By morning my skin already looked plump and refreshed! Also, love that it’s not sticky and absorbs quick!”



If you need a quick refresher on why vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are so good for your skin, no worries. It’s pretty easy to grasp.

Vitamin C is heralded for its ability to protect skin from free radical damage while, at the same time, it can help even skin tone and boost your collagen production. Basically, it’s an anti-aging hero that can help with other skin concerns like acne since it has those protective qualities even in harsh environments. Hyaluronic acid, on the other hand, is a plumping ingredient that helps your skin maintain moisture and bounce. With it, skin feels more moisturized and elastic.

With all that said, a serum that puts that duo together is basically everything you could possibly want in a skincare product.

“I had major breakouts with my first pregnancy and dark spots that wouldn’t go away for ANYTHING,” one shopper explained. “After about 2 months of using this, they finally began to fade and my skin is looking so even-toned.”

It’s rare to find a serum for such an affordable price, better yet one with such stellar reviews. So, we’re gonna call a spade a spade and say there should be no hesitation in trying this skincare goodie out—no matter your age or skin type.

“I’m almost 50 and bought this sample on a whim,” wrote one reviewer. “Within days I started getting compliments on how I looked “great,” and I already had a strict skin-care regimen in place. The smell is a bit strong, but it fades and it is worth it. Really love this stuff. Hydrating but not greasy and gives a subtle glow. I use it in the morning for all day moisture and glow.”