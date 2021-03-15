Lululemon’s Cult Favorite Align Leggings Just Got a Practical Upgrade for Spring

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a loyal Lululemon fan, prepare to be extra excited to upgrade your athleisure collection for spring. After years of consistent customer requests, the luxe activewear brand finally launched a new version of their best-selling Align leggings with pockets, so you can store all of your essentials during your workout—it’s basically a dream come true if you like run, walk, and hike outdoors (and with a large portion of gyms and fitness studios still partially closed around the country, you probably do).

Alas, the Align family now has three additional styles to choose from: the Align Pocket High Rise Pant 25″, the Align High Rise Crop with Pockets 23“, and the Align Short 8″ Pocket. TBH, I usually steer clear from pocketed fitness leggings because they tend to look bulky and unflattering to me, but the new Align’s design is anything but. Yes, they’re pricey, but customers swear the Align is worth every penny thanks to the buttery-soft (and squat-proof) Nulu fabric, comfortable four-way stretch, and their super-flattering, butt-lifting fit.

Plus, Lululemon’s original Align cut is the legging of choice for countless celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, so we’re pretty sure the pocketed version is going to go viral too. In other words, you might want to hurry before they sell out in your size and colorway of choice!

lululemon Align™ High Rise Pant with Pockets 25″

These pocketed leggings feature a super flattering high-rise and an ankle-length hem.

lululemon Align™ High Rise Crop with Pockets 23″

Everyone needs a pair of basic black leggings, and this functional pair is a worthy investment.

lululemon Align™ High Rise Short with Pockets 8″

I mean, could these floral print bike shorts be any cuter?