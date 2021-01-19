Lululemon’s New Fitness Mirror Is Cheaper Than Your Monthly Gym Membership

Scroll To See More Images

While at-home fitness has always been an appealing option—especially for those who work from home or simply don’t have the extra hours in the day to make the commute to and fro to the gym—but it’s never been as in-demand and frankly, as accessible as it today. Given that many gyms, fitness studios, and group exercise classes are still shut down due to tight social distancing restrictions—and may stay that way for the foreseeable future— virtual fitness and at-home workouts have never been more in demand. Finding creative ways to stay active (let alone sane, TBH) when we’re stuck at home and unable to attend the gym or our favorite workout classes IRL has undoubtedly propelled the luxury at-home fitness equipment arena’s success within the past two years or so, with enhanced and premium fitness equipment like the coveted Peloton bike and its many competitors.

Alas, the future of fitness is here, folks, and fortunately, this budding sector of remote workout gear allows us to enjoy the perks of a boutique fitness studio from the comfort (and safety) of our living rooms while we’re all just tryin’ to do our best to adjust to the ever-pivoting “new normal.” One of the hottest new innovations in the luxury fitness category is brought to you by none other than Lululemon Athletica. The MIRROR is touted as “the world’s first nearly invisible gym,” which offers members a vast selection of customizable workouts, on-demand classes, and even one-on-one virtual personal training sessions via a super-futuristic reflective mirror-screen hybrid. This thing is literally next level.

So just how does this marvelously avant-grade virtual workout mirror actually work? Basically, it’s the next best thing to having a real live fitness instructor because it allows you to seamlessly check your form by comparing yours to your instructor’s without interruption and get live feedback like you would in person. Mourning the loss of your favorite group spin class? MIRROR’s got thousands of live and on-demand classes to give you the sense of community—and perhaps a healthy dose of competition—to keep your motivation levels firmly in check. As evidenced by one glowing MIRROR member, “The Mirror provides constant feedback on the workout and how you are progressing through it. You feel like you are really in a class!”.

Aside from offering thousands of different workouts from HIIT training to yoga, it also monitors all of your stats to chart your progression, the MIRROR also comes with a slew of other upgraded features, including Bluetooth-powered heart rate monitoring, W-Fi-enabled music and fitness app synching, and real-time optimizations based on your preferences ~and~ performance. Plus, as a functional mirror when not in use, the sleek, minimalist-approved design won’t mar your chic home decor vibes like other bulky treadmills and exercise bikes.

Fancy features and stats aside, let’s get to the fine print, shall we? The price. While the physical mirror itself will set you back about $1,500, you’ll have to pay the monthly membership to reap the benefits of the MIRROR, which is an additional $39 a month. However, to help soften the blow, Lululemon ~is~ offering some pretty reasonable financing options, which can break down the price to about just $42 per month. If you think about how much you pay for your gym membership, let alone your pricey exercise classes, that’s actually pretty darn cheap.

While I haven’t personally had a chance to use the MIRROR for a full workout class or 1:1 training session just yet, I have checked out the awesome device IRL, and let me tell you, it is seriously stellar. I’ve scoured through pages of member reviews, and frankly, I’m struggling to find one posting that the investment wasn’t worth the coin. Who knows when we’ll be allowed in the gym again, or heck, if we’ll even want to make that back-and-forth commute, now that we know that the MIRROR exists.