Get Lucy Hale’s Bright Pink Lip From the Kid’s Choice Awards

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale made a statement on the orange carpet at the Kid’s Choice Awards on Saturday night with a stark white Dior dress and vivid pink lips. The young starlet contrasted her bright and bold lip with soft neutral shadow on the eyes and a fun, voluminous ponytail. Makeup artist Fiona Stiles used a combination of mark. products to get her fun look for the awards show. Stiles breaks down the steps for us below, detailing each product she used and how she achieved the statement-making look.

“I began by applying Chanel AquaLumiere Beige 20 all over Lucy’s skin to create an even base. Next, I applied mark. That’s Brilliant Face & Eye Luminizer to add a natural glow to her complexion. I set the makeup in place using mark. Set Things Right Loose Powder in Light. I used mark. Just Blushing Powder Blush in Darling to contour her face. I applied mark. Just Blushing Powder Blush in Afterglow on her cheeks to add some extra radiance to her skin,” said Stiles.

“Lucy wore a white Dior dress, and wanted a bold, bright lip so I went with Obsessive Compulsive Lip Tar in Anime. This is an amazing pink hue that is almost electric. To create the perfect look, I blotted after the first layer and then powdered the edges of the lip so the color would stay in place. I applied a light second coat to lock in the color and add to the vibrancy,” Stiles added.

Stiles also noted that, “In order not to compete with the lips, I used soft neutrals and plums on Lucy’s eyes. I wanted her eyes to be defined, but not too over powering, therefore I kept them soft and pretty using Chanel Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow in Variation. Adding the final touch to her look, I used mark. Keep It Going Longwear Eyeliner & Shadow in Entourage and mark. Lash All You Want High-Volume Mascara in Black to make her eyes pop – flirty lashes are a must, so I applied plenty of mascara on the top and bottom.”