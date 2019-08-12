Lucy Hale Wore This $4 Red Lipstick to the Teen Choice Awards

ICYMI, last night was the Teen Choice Awards, where some of the hottest young stars came out to party in Los Angeles, CA. It was hosted by Lucy Hale, who is decidedly not a teen but is best known for her roles on young adult shows. She’s also known for her gorgeous beauty looks and her TCA makeup was no different. Not only was it girly and glam for the award show, but it’s also surprisingly affordable to get the exact look yourself. Although you might not be able to get celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan to come to your house to apply it.

“After seeing Lucy’s gorgeous red dress for the carpet, I was inspired to do a classic look with a modern twist,” Deenihan said in a statement. “Lucy’s claim to fame are her incredible fluffy brows, so I wanted to create a prominent brow look while adding a fun blush and red lip to compliment her features.”

Deenihan used all E.L.F. products to give Hale a look that only costs $60 total. But first, she prepped Hale’s face with Sephora Collection skincare. Then, she added Poreless Putty Primer ($8 at Target), concentrating the application to the sides of the nose and the forehead to keep her shine-free. Next, she applied Flawless Finish Foundation ($6 at Target) all over her face and 16hr Camo Concealer ($5 at Target) just under her eyes. To give her face color and dimension, she added the blush side of Aqua Beauty Blush & Bronzer ($6 at Target) to the high points of her cheekbones, and the bronzer side to lightly contour her face.

Deenihan gave Hale’s brows a little extra oomph by brushing them up with Wow Brow Gel ($4 at Ulta) and filling in any sparse areas with Ultra Precise Brow Pencil ($5 at Target). For her eyes, she used The New Classics Eyeshadow Palette ($14 at E.L.F.). She applied the shade Earth to define the eye crease and Charmer and Beloved on the lids. She finished the eyes with three coats of Volume Plumping Mascara ($3 at Target). Finally, the pièce de résistance was the red lip. Deenihan used Moisturizing Lipstick in Red Carpet ($4 at Ulta).

For her hosting duties, Deenihan switched up Hale’s lip to a brighter, more pink look. She used Sheer Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pink Peony ($6 at E.L.F.), which she says is ” transfer-proof and lasts all night.” It looks like it’s time for a Target run.

