Beauty Buzz: Behind-the-Scenes With Lucy Hale, How to Control Stress Eating, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Curious about what happens on the set of a photo shoot with Lucy Hale? This video gives a peek behind the curtain, so to speak. [Allure]

2. 15 much-needed tricks for controlling all the stress eating you’ve been doing. [Daily Makeover]

3. Renee Zellweger showed up on the red carpet looking completely unrecognizable. Here are the pictures you need to see to believe. [StyleCaster]

4. You may want to reconsider all of those Pinterest images telling you to put your makeup brushes in a mason jar. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

5. Big event ahead? Here are pro makeup artist tips on how to prep for the big night. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]