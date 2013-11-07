How to Get Lucy Hale’s Subtle Shimmer Makeup

If there’s one look we can’t stop thinking about from last night’s CMAs, its Lucy Hale‘s. With her high-shine waves and the light-reflecting embellishments on her dress, shimmery eyes and glowing skin was the perfect finishing touch. “We decided on a fresh look focusing on her eyes and drew shadow inspiration from the colors of her dress,” said makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. Here’s how she created the look.

Face & Cheeks

“I began by prepping her skin with Nourish moisturizer by Lancer Skincare ($125, nordstrom.com),” says Deenihan. “This product soaks into the skin, leaving it hydrated throughout the night and allowing the makeup to continually look even and fresh.” For the makeup base, she mixed Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 5 and 5.5 ($60, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com), applying it with a fluffy brush from the center of her face outward. To brighten under the eyes, she used Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer in Ivory ($70, cledepeau-beaute.com). For the subtle contour and shimmer on the cheeks, she started with mark Just Blushing Powder Blush in Cameo ($9, meetmark.com) and then topped it off with mark Wonder Glow Blush ($16) & the pink in Glow All Over Face Palette ($16) over high across the cheekbones.

Eyes

Although the eyes were a little more dramatic, they also had a soft shimmer. Deenihan started with mark 10 Year Anniversary Eye Shadow Palette in M and A ($12) all over the lid. Then she lined the top and bottom lash lines with both No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner in Jet Set ($9) and Foxy Brown. For the inner corners of the eyes, she dabbed the white shadow in 10 Year Anniversary Eye Shadow Palette. “The brightness in the corners of her eyes allows the shadow to catch the light and reflect it and make Lucy’s eyes appear larger,” says Deenihan. “I finished her eyes with two generous coats of Scanda-Lash mascara in Blackest Black ($11).”

Lips

To keep the focus on the eyes, she finished the look with mark Make It Rich Lip Crayon in Naturally ($11), a soft peachy pink.

