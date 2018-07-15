Lucy Hale’s Self-Care Routine Includes Facials, True Crime TV and Plenty of Ranch Dressing

The most refreshing thing about today’s batch of twentysomething famous folks is that a rather large amount of them aren’t afraid to simply speak up. Whether it’s concerning the pressures that come with navigating the world of social media, getting real about body image, or highlighting social issues that concern us all, they do a pretty good job of reminding us that, in the end, we’re all dealing with the same stuff every day and having fame doesn’t necessarily make it any easier. Lucy Hale certainly falls into this category.

Since saying goodbye to Pretty Little Liars, the Degree spokeswoman has continued to use her platform to talk about the kind of things we should all be paying more attention to, including self-care. Ahead, in her own words, the 29-year-old shares all of the things she depends on to keep herself sane amidst a busy schedule.

Self-Care on the Move

[Self-care] can be so many different things. Obviously, physically taking care of yourself, but I think mentally and emotionally is equally as important. My mom has always taught me to be the best version of myself, so she instilled that in me. But you also learn new things about yourself as you get older. That just comes with age and experience. At 29 years old, I’ve figured out what works for me and what doesn’t. For me, my lifestyle is so on the go and it’s constantly changing, so for me, it’s about the tiny moments during the day that I sort of have to pause and breathe. Whether that be working out or meditating or eating my favorite foods; it’s the tiny things that make me happy. When you take care of yourself, you can be better for everyone else.

Comfort Food

I’m such a big foodie. I love and appreciate food. My favorite restaurant in L.A. is called Pace. I’m also a very big lover of ranch dressing. I’m from the South, and we put it on everything. My favorite thing in the world is french fries dipped in ranch dressing.

Beauty Splurges

My favorite things revolve around skin care. I definitely splurge on facials and massages. I have a facialist; her name is Molly Lucio. I see her almost every week just to maintain. I kind of let her do her own thing, from lasers to peels and LED light to muscle tightening. When I’m just chillin’ at home, I am a huge face mask lover. I’ll pop on a couple and watch TV. That’s my dream day. SkinCeuticals has this detox clay mask that’s really amazing. They also have a B5 mask for hydrating.

Fitting in Fitness

I am a huge fan of exercise. I genuinely enjoy it. Not just because of the physical aspects, but it’s my therapy in a way, so I never skip out on it. I typically work out in the morning, and when I have a day off, that’s definitely on top of my list. I take classes like SoulCycle. I also have two personal trainers, depending on their schedules. They’re incredible with high-intensity circuit training. It’s about mixing things up, keeping me on my toes.

Binge Obsessions

I love Handmaid’s Tale. Anything true-crime related. I just finished Evil Genius on Netflix, and that was pretty incredible. I highly recommend it.

In our series “Operation Recharge,” we task celebrities and influencers with sharing what self-care means to them, as well as the activities, products and treatments they indulge in for downtime done right.