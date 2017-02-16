StyleCaster
You Need to See This Old Photo of Lucy Hale from 2006

by
Photo: Getty Images

Long before Lucy Hale was Lucy Hale, star of Pretty Little Liars and queen of insanely-cool hair changes (she’s literally cut and colored her hair 13 times in the last few years), she was just a normal, ol’ girl, with normal ol’ hair, and normal ol’ clothes. Basically, Lucy Hale in 2006 was all of us in 2006. And lest you think we’re kidding, we found a photo of Hale from a decade ago, and we are highly entertained.

In the photo, the 17-year-old Hale looks like any of the young, ridiculously youthful girls that were in your high-school class. She’s at the premiere of Surf School (a movie we’ve never heard of, but has a 2/10 rating on IMDB), wearing the iconic wide-band, tube-top shirt that simultaneously squeezed your chest into a double-boob while sagging around your stomach. Ah, fashion.
 

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Still, Hale looks awesome—like, way better than we did in high school—with bronzed skin, non-frizzy hair, and virtually no breakouts. It’s actually kind of unfair. Of course, by this point, Hale had already appeared in Drake & Josh and The O.C., so she wasn’t a *complete* newb at press junkets. Either way, though, we’re incredibly happy this baby-faced photo of Hale exists, and we’re glad that none of our hidden Myspace pictures from 2006 are online for all to see.

Also, fun fact: Did you know that Lucy Hale has changed her hair 13 times since 2012? Yup. To see all of her cut and color swaps, click through the photos, below!

December 2016
December 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
November 2016
November 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
September 2016
September 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
March 2016
March 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
January 2016
January 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
November 2014
November 2014
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
September 2014
September 2014
Photo: instagram / @thescottycunha
May 2014
May 2014
Photo: instagram
August 2013
August 2013
Photo: instagram
March 2013
March 2013
Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
June 2012
June 2012
Photo: instagram
April 2012
April 2012
Photo: instagram
February 2012
February 2012
Photo: instagram

