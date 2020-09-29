Lucy Hale Dyed Her Hair Copper and Looks Red Hot

We’ve seen Lucy Hale go through a few hair changes in recent years. She generally goes from blonde to brunette and blonde again. We’ve never seen her with copper hair but Hale’s new red hair is just that—and it’s stunning. Her hairstylist Kristin Ess posted a little video of her client playing with her new hair with the caption: “@lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red. My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color.” Seriously though, how does she do that? Every change is done seamlessly and flawlessly.

It seems like Hale is gearing up for a new project, which is the reason for the color change. Ess shared the details of how she created this color on the actress for any hairstylists who want to recreate the look. (It all involves two rounds of highlights, basically and a really great toner.) Ess makes one thing clear: permanent dye and lifting your hair at all should be done in the salon. This wasn’t done with Ess’s Signature Hair Gloss at Target (sorry!) but she did say Hale could use the Copper Penny shade to upkeep this color. Red fades fast.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hale posted the video onto her own grid too (it’s that cute) and hilariously, celebrity look-a-like Sarah Hyland commented: “LEGIT THOUGHT THIS WAS ME.” We have to admit, they look even more alike now that Hyland also has auburn hair right now. Either way, they both look great.