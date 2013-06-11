Lucy Hale Announced as the New Face of Mark Cosmetics

“Pretty Little Liars” fans everywhere, get excited, because Lucy Hale was just announced as the new brand ambassador for mark cosmetics! Following in the footsteps of mark ambassadors before her like Lauren Conrad and Ashley Greene, Lucy will be taking over as the face of the brand as well as the spokesperson for the m.powerment by mark campaign, the brand’s effort dedicated to breaking the cycle of dating abuse and partner violence against young women.

Lucy says, “I’m incredibly proud to partner with the brand that is as passionate about empowering women as I am. I’ve been a fan of mark’s products for years, but it was important for me to work with a brand that is truly passionate about beauty on the inside and the outside.” On top of “Pretty Little Liars” returning to TV tonight and her debut album, “Memphis,” almost ready for release, Lucy is the real life example of a girl who doesn’t believe in boundaries. For the brand’s 10th anniversary, Lucy makes the ideal spokesperson. It’s clear that for Lucy, the sky’s the limit, and we can’t wait to see her campaigns for mark!

Image via Instagram

