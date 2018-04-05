Lucy Hale Dyed Her Hair Golden-Blonde, and It’ll Be Your New Spring Color

Lucy Hale pulled a Selena Gomez and went blonde. Two months after feeling inspired by Gomez’s nine-hour, “Nirvana”-blonde hair color, the 28-year-old actress made the jump and became a golden-blonde bombshell. Needless to say, she looks good. “I saw Selena [go blonde] and she looked so good. I was like ‘Yes!’ That was good inspiration,” Hale told People in January.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star debuted her new look on Thursday with a seductive, smizing Instagram selfie that even Tyra Banks would approve of. The picture featured Hale staring into the camera’s soul with her hazel-green eyes, while showing off her significantly lighter hair color.

From the looks of it, Hale’s hair color—which was done by celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess (who has also worked on the heads of stars like Lauren Conrad and Jenna Dewan Tatum)—starts dark at the actress’s roots and gradually transitions to a lighter, more sun-kissed color. “Get to spend the day with my blonde angel and her cute updo,” Ess captioned a selfie of Hale’s just-dyed hair.

But don’t fall too much in love with Hale’s hair color yet. According to Ess, the color isn’t complete. In her Instagram comments, a fan asked Ess how she prevented Hale’s hair from turning red, considering the actress is a natural brunette. In her response, Ess was completely honest, telling the fan that she’s going extremely slow with dyeing Hale’s hair and that she’s still in the process of add more warmth to the color. (Makes sense considering Hale dyed her hair red in March, perhaps a a transition color)

“We’re going very slow. It takes a lot of time. Believe me, we’re still working through warmth,” Ess wrote back to a fan.

As much as we’re loving Hale’s current hair color, we can’t wait to see what the end result looks like. Enjoy your time as a blonde, Lucy, and may you have lots of fun.