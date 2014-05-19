Get Lucy Hale’s Navy Cat Eye From the Billboard Music Awards

Not only is Lucy Hale one of our favorite “Pretty Little Liars,” but the gorgeous actress (and Mark ambassador) is also a budding singer, so naturally she was at the Billboard Music Awards last night. While there were a lot of great fashion moments on the red carpet (um, J.Lo’s sheer Donna Karan dress) the beauty wasn’t as breathtaking – but one gorgeous and fun look was Lucy’s fresh pink lip, side-swept hairstyle and navy smokey eye (to coordinate with her dress of course).

Her makeup artist, Vanessa Scali, gave us the details on the look. Since it was a rock-n-roll event in Las Vegas, Scali wanted to have some fun with the makeup, opting for navy cat eyes, peachy-golden cheeks and a “pop of pink on the lips” to give a spin on this overall fresh look. Learn how to get the entire look below!

Face

“Lucy has nearly flawless skin, so I used foundation and concealer sparingly. First, I used the Tom Ford Traceless Foundation only where needed and blended in with my fingers. I find that using my fingers to blend foundation heats the product just a bit and leaves a seamless finish. Next, I applied Giorgio Armani Maesto Eraser Concealer under the eyes and on the inner hollow (on the nose) just beside the inner corner of the eyes.”

Cheeks

“I applied mark Just Pinched Instant Blush Tint in Cheeky to the apples of the cheeks, blending outward toward the cheekbones. Then, I layered with a swirl of mark Island Beauty Compact under the cheekbones, blending up and in toward the apples of her cheeks. The combination of buttery textures and soft, shimmery colors blend to make the face look sun kissed and luminous. The layering gives it extra staying power – Vegas weather is in the triple digits today.”

Eye Shadow

“First, I applied the champagne shimmer shade [top left] from the mark On the Dot Palette Neutral all over her lid, blending off at the eyebrow and extending outward to elongate her eyes. Then I used the taupe shimmer [bottom left] in the crease of the eye and under her bottom lashes. Just a touch adds soft definition and bring out the color in Lucy’s eyes.”

Eye Liner

“Eye liner is the key to this look – it adds the color and edge that makes this eye look incredibly sexy. I lined her eyes (top) with mark No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner in Navy Seal. The liner is applied thinner on the inside corner of the eye and gradually becoming thicker toward the outside corner of the eye. I extended the line past the natural line for the cat eye look. For added depth and edge, I lined the base of the lashes with mark On the Edge Hook Up Liquid Eyeliner in Cleo.”

Mascara

“I love full, feathery lashes so I finished with a few generous coats of Lancôme Hypnose Drama in Excessive Black.”

Brows

“I shaped and extended her brows with Givenchy Show Powdery Eyebrow Pencil.”

Lips

“To balance the strong eye, I kept Lucy’s lips looking gorgeous and natural; I applied mark Make It Rich in Punch all over the lip and added a touch of mark Gloss Gorgeous in Lolli in the center of the lip.”