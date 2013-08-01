Lucy Hale Is The Cover Star of Mark Cosmetics’ Anniversary Magalog: Exclusive

To celebrate 10 years, mark—Avon’s beauty and fashion boutique brand—has launched a magalog (magazine + catalog = magalog!) featuring “Pretty Little Liars” star and brand ambassador, Lucy Hale as its fresh-faced cover-girl.

The actress, who’s currently working on her debut album, will also appear in the brand’s digital platforms and take on the role of spokesperson for the “m.powerment by mark” campaign, a philanthropic effort that seeks to end the cycle of dating abuse and partner violence against young women.

“Lucy is the perfect example of our belief that there are no limits to what a woman can imagine or achieve,” said Meg Lerner, Global President of mark.

For her part, Hale said: “I’ve been a fan of mark’s products for years, but it was important to me to work with a brand that is truly about beauty on the inside and the outside.”

Hale’s makeup for the aptly-titled “10th Birthday Issue” was done by Fiona Stiles, who described the actress as a pleasure to work with. “She was really interested in all of the products …. what was that color and what is that product?” I think she’s as obsessed with makeup as I am!” And, probably, as obsessed as we are, too!

The issue launches August 9th.

