Get Lucy Hale’s Beauty Look From Her First Music Video ‘You Sound Good to Me’

One of our favorite “Pretty Little Liars,” Lucy Hale, is of course so multi-talented that she is well on her way to releasing a country album of her own. During the winter premiere of PLL last night the actress debuted the first single of her album, You Sound Good to Me. The catchy love song features Hale on a roadtrip with friends, falling in love – and sporting that perfect effortless beauty to go along with it (and flawless hair of course).

MORE: Get ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale’s Purple Smokey Eye

Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan created her fresh beauty look for her first-ever music video, and told us how to get the look below:

Face: I started by prepping the skin with Murad Hydrodynamic Moisturizer all over Lucy’s face and neck and then applying Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in a mixture of shade 5 and 5.5. By applying the base directly after moisturizer it allows the foundation to mix with the moisturizer and create a sheer coverage. The sheer fresh coverage is what we wanted since we’re not going for an over the top glamours look.

Cheeks: On Lucy’s cheeks I applied Mark. Just Pinched Instant Blush Tint in both Nude and Peachy to add a bit of a flush to the skin. I applied the tint straight from the stick to the cheeks and then blended where needed with my finger. To add some additional glow to the cheeks I used the Mark. That’s Brilliant Face and Eye Illuminator on the cheekbones. This product comes with its own brush, however, I squeezed some of the illuminator onto the back of my hand and dipped a sponge in it to apply it to Lucy’s cheekbones. By dabbing onto the cheeks with a sponge I was able to place the product on top of the blush tint and not move around any existing color.

MORE: Lucy Hale On Embracing Bold Brows and Her Favorite ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Episode

Eyes: I filled in Lucy’s already full brows with Votre Vu Arch de Triumph eyebrow definer in Warm. I wanted to give them a bold shape to really frame her eyes. Staying with the neutral colors, I used Mark. On the Dot Neutral Eye Color Compact for Lucy’s eyes. I used the bottom three colors of the palette and blended the metallic colors together. I started with the bottom right color all over the lids and crease and then went back in with the bottom middle and left colors in the outer corners and crease to add definition to the eyes. I placed Mark. No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner in Foxy Brown on the top and bottom lash line and blended it with a small dome brush to avoid any harsh lines. I topped off the eyes with Mark. Scanda Lash Mascara in Black on both the top and bottom lashes.

Lips: Lucy’s lips were very natural for this look but I wanted to give them a small hint of color. I used Mark. Make it Rich Lip Color Crayon in Punch and applied it very lightly to give just a little tint to her natural lips. No gloss or liner were used to avoid looking to dolled up for this day out in the country.