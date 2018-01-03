Lucy Hale’s Makeup Artist Remixed the Classic Smoky Eye With This Color

Is it time to retire the classic smoky eye? We wouldn’t go as far as to say “yes,” but we’re always open to equally stunning alternatives. Enter Kelsey Deenihan, the longtime makeup artist of “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale. One of the coolest looks Deenihan ever crafted on the 28-year-old is without a doubt this one, spotted at last year’s Teen Choice Awards:

And although it’s been months since that red carpet slay, she recommends that same burgundy shade if you want to remix your smoky eye in the New Year. However, keep in mind that you’ll technically need more than one color to pull this off.

In an exclusive tutorial with People, the beauty pro applied the statement look by first applying a sheer layer of burgundy all over the lids, followed by a dark purple shade on the outer corners. To bring both of them together, she went back in with a more pigmented burgundy color along the upper and lower lash lines before blending everything out with a brush.

And of course, no smoky look is complete without a swipe or two of mascara. Deenihan also recommends using a cheek color of the same shade if you don’t have an actual shadow on hand. In fact, she actually used Avon’s True Color Be Blushed Cheek Color in Crushed Berry for this tutorial.

We’d say this is monochromatic makeup done right.