Lucy Hale’s Magenta Eyeshadow Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Bold makeup is having a serious moment and we aren’t complaining about it one bit. Right now, we can’t wait to recreate the magenta and glitter eyeshadow sported by Lucy Hale at recent dinner with Haute Living.
Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan made all of our— including Hale’s— sophisticated, yet playful princess dreams come true with her handy work. And luckily, she gave a step-by-step product breakdown on how she created the dynamic eye look.
💖What Magenta Dreams are Made Of! 💖 @lucyhale with that @kristin_ess hair 💯 . . . #prep @embryolisseusa hydra-mat emulsion @kiehls micro blur skin perfector @skyniceland hydro cool firming gels #face @suqqu_official @suqqu_uk_official extra rich cream foundation @cledepeaubeauteus concealer @chanel.beauty soleil tan de Chanel @laprairie cellular radiance cream blush in rose glow @avoninsider True Color Luminous Blush in heavenly pink #eyes @diormakeup brow pencil in brown @kevynaucoin myracle hot pink eyeshadow @kryolanofficial pure pigments metallic magenta eyeshadow @urbandecaycosmetics full spectrum eye shadow palette @toofaced chocolate gold palette @yslbeauty shocking mascara @ardellbeauty individual lashes #lips @nudestix in whisper @avoninsider true color lip glow in Luna
Tonight was so dreamy. Thank you @hauteliving for putting me on your cover and for the beautiful dinner w/ my favorite people & some new friends- thank you @chefjgv for the incredible meal- thank you @saraweinstockjewelry for the jewelry I don’t wanna give back- thank you @shelbyandsandy for my piece of art- and of course to @kdeenihan / @kristin_ess / @alyssasutterstylist / @cushnieetochs for glowin up ya girl tonight. FEELING THE LOVE TONIGHT GUYZZZZ and I felt like I was on an episode of Gossip Girl ❤️
She worked with four different palettes to get the blown-out look: Kevyn Aucoin Myracle Hot Pink Eyeshadow, Kryolan Pure Pigments Metallic Magenta Eyeshadow, as well as pinks shades, courtesy of the Urban Decay Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette and Too Faced Chocolate Gold Palette. From there, we’re guessing she did a good amount of blending.
Deenihan kept the rest of the look simple with nude lips and light blush, while hairstylist Kristin Ess followed suit with effortless waves. We’re pretty sure Hale’s obsessed with this look as much as we are. Now, excuse us while we go make our beauty dreams a reality and try it for ourselves.