Lucy Hale’s New Highlights Are Refreshingly Low-Key

Amidst the barrage of celebrity hair changes we’ve seen over the last month, we’ve heard nothing but radio silence from Lucy Hale, a.k.a. the straight-up Hair Chameleon Queen. While her super-cool, jet-black bob has proven that warm weather doesn’t always call for lighter hues, we’ve still been itching for the “Pretty Little Liars” actress to show us something new.

So today, when we saw Hale on our Instagram feed boasting new chocolate-brown highlights, our hearts skipped a beat.

The 28-year-old took to the ‘gram this morning to reveal a balayage treatment subtly brightening up her dark hair. Hale’s go-to hairstylist is the super-talented Kristin Ess, but Vancouver-based Chris Weber is responsible for the actress’s new color. Hale captioned her selfie (which appears to be makeup-free), “My @kristin_ess of Vancouver is @chrisweberhair 👯 thank you thank you for being so sweet and warming up my locks 🌞.”

Hale’s hair change was definitely worth the wait because the low-key but refreshing new color is giving us total fall vibes. And we’re not the only ones fangirl-ing over it—Hale’s Instagram is already loaded with comments like, “How do u always rock any hairstyle?” and “Omfg what ur hair😍.”

Who knows, maybe Hale is about to pull a Bella Hadid and start a crazy, three-day streak of epic hair changes. But the highlights are so pretty that we’d be more than OK if this one sticks.