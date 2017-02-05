StyleCaster
Share

Uh, Lucy Hale Has Changed Her Hair 13 Times Since 2012

What's hot
StyleCaster

Uh, Lucy Hale Has Changed Her Hair 13 Times Since 2012

by
Uh, Lucy Hale Has Changed Her Hair 13 Times Since 2012
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

In case you haven’t noticed—but, who are we kidding; you most definitely have—Lucy Hale is living out all our hair fantasies. Based on our social-media feed, it feels like the Pretty Little Liar’s star debuts a completely new hairstyle or hair color practically every month. Because she actually does. Thanks to her BFF status with celeb hairstylists Kristin Ess and Scotty Cunha, who work with Lauren Conrad and the Kardashians, respectively, Hale has gone through a full spectrum of looks overnight (literally; in some cases, it was overnight), like long, honey-hued waves and a choppy pink bob.

MORE: 21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

And after staring at Hale’s recent chocolate-brown lob for approximately one hour, we fell into a Hale hole, scrolling through her Instagram to see exactly how many looks the actress has tried over the last few years. Luckily, Hale’s hair changes have been diligently documented on Instagram for our (and now your) viewing pleasure. So to give you some serious hair inspo for your next salon visit, click through 13 of our favorite Lucy Hale looks from the past four years.

MORE: The “Pretty Little Liars” Cast Got Matching Tattoos Last Night 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
December 2016
December 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
November 2016
November 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
September 2016
September 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
March 2016
March 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
January 2016
January 2016
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
November 2014
November 2014
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
September 2014
September 2014
Photo: instagram / @thescottycunha
May 2014
May 2014
Photo: instagram
August 2013
August 2013
Photo: instagram
March 2013
March 2013
Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
June 2012
June 2012
Photo: instagram
April 2012
April 2012
Photo: instagram
February 2012
February 2012
Photo: instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

“I Almost Died Having Sex”

“I Almost Died Having Sex”
  • December 2016
  • November 2016
  • September 2016
  • March 2016
  • January 2016
  • November 2014
  • September 2014
  • May 2014
  • August 2013
  • March 2013
  • June 2012
  • April 2012
  • February 2012
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share