Beauty Buzz: Why Lucy Hale Never Lets Anyone Near Her Brows, Beyonce’s Bob, More

1. Find out why Lucy Hale never let’s anyone else touch her brows and how she stays gorgeous even with her insane schedule. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Beyonce got a bob, and we all freaked out. Next week when she has long hair again we also predict pandemonium. [People StyleWatch]

3. These 13 foods will help you to get perfect skin if you add them to your diet. What are you waiting for? [Daily Makeover]

4. Have a short bob and want to dress it up? Try this cute idea with bobby pins, like Kate Mara did. [Allure]

5. Transgender model Lea T. has been named a “Brand Muse” by Redken, sharing the spotlight with the likes of Sky Ferreira and Chiara Ferragni. [Style.com]