Get Lucy Hale’s Dark Lip Look From the AMAs

Our favorite “Pretty Little Liars” actress (and country singer) Lucy Hale is always one of our must-watch celebrities on the red carpet, as she loves to try out a bold beauty look. For last night’s American Music Awards, she definitely went bold, opting for a gorgeous wine lip that her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan nicknamed “goth goddess.” Kristin Ess, her hairstylist, played up her new textured blunt bob haircut to complement her embellished Vera Wang dress and the rich, dark lip look.

Deenihan, using mostly mark. products, gave us the breakdown on the look below (as well as an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo of Lucy getting ready) so you can copy the look yourself.

For the Face: I started out by prepping Lucy’s skin with a thin veil of Murad Hydrodynamic Moisturizing Cream followed by Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in #6. I then applied mark. Super Conceal Full Coverage Concealer in ‘very light’ underneath her eyes to brighten the skin. This concealer is great for a long awards show day because it stays put and doesn’t crease over time! To contour the cheeks I used mark. Glowdacious Illuminating Powder in Amped Up and added mark. Touch & Glow to the apples of her cheeks for a subtle shine and glow.

For the Eyes: To start the eyes I used mark. All Time Eye Longwear Shadow in Tender Love over Lucy’s entire lid. Since we were planning on a dark lip I wanted to keep the shadow on the eyes to a simple wash of a light champagne color to catch the light but not distract from the lips. Next I took mark. No Place to Run Waterproof Eyeliner in Jet Set to the top and bottom water lines to really define the eyes and make them pop. With a small blending brush I then blended the liner a little into her lashes on the top and outer corners elongating the eye shape. To finish the eyes I added a couple generous coats of mark. Lash Act Build and Define Mascara the top and bottom lashes.

And, for the Dark Lips: For the lips I used Chanel lip liner in 09 and filled in the entire lip to define and act as a lipstick primer. Once the dark liner was all over the lips I used mark. Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Whiney as well as Hot & Spicy. The advantage of mixing your lip color is you can customize it to your various needs– your mood, skin color, outfit, etc.

What do you think of Lucy’s look? Will you be trying it out yourself? Let us know in the comments below!