Get The Look: Lucy Hale’s Bright Pink Lip

A bright pink lip can look either amazing or garish, depending on how the rest of the makeup is done. After seeing Lucy Hale‘s gorgeous look at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, we wanted to know how Mark Celebrity Makeup Artist Fiona Stiles was able to help the actress pull it off.

Complexion

”I began by applying Chanel AquaLumiere Beige 20 ($45, chanel.com) all over Lucy’s skin to create an even base,” said Stiles. “Next, I applied Mark That’s Brilliant Face & Eye Luminizer ($14, meetmark.com) to add a natural glow to her complexion.”

To set makeup in place, Stiles used Mark Set Things Right Loose Powder in Light ($12, meetmark.com). To make skin look extra radiant, she applied Mark Just Blushing Powder Blush in Afterglow ($9, meetmark.com) on the cheeks.

Lips

“Lucy wore a white Dior dress and wanted a bold, bright lip, so I went with Obsessive Compulsive Lip Tar in Anime ($18, occmakeup.com),” said Stiles. “This is an amazing pink hue that is almost electric. To create the perfect look, I blotted after the first layer and then powdered the edges of the lip so the color would stay in place. I applied a light second coat to lock in the color and add to the vibrancy.”

Eyes

“In order not to compete with the lips, I used soft neutrals and plums on Lucy’s eyes. I wanted her eyes to be defined, but not too overpowering.”

To get the perfect eye color, Stiles used Chanel Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow in Variation ($59, chanel.com). She then used Mark Keep It Going Longwear Eyeliner & Shadow in Entourage ($11, meetmark.com) and Mark Lash All You Want High-Volume Mascara in Black ($11, avon.com) to make Lucy’s eyes pop.

