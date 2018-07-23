Lucy Hale Just Chopped Her Hair Even Shorter

Lucy Hale has had a busy summer. Besides finishing up two press tours for her movies Truth or Dare and Dude, then traveling to Cambodia and getting a new tattoo, she’s also been hitting up the hair salon quite frequently. The 28-year-old actress started out the summer with pink locks, transitioned into blonde and is now back to her classic dark brown.

While she kept her lob length for the hue changes, she most recently went to the salon (a.k.a her long-time hairstylist Kristin Ess) to cut it into a sharp chin-length bob. Hale posted a photo of her new ‘do on Instagram over the weekend with the simple caption, “C H O P T.”

Before

After

Hale has had this length before, but each time she returns to it we’re reminded of why the bob is a classic style. Hale’s styling of tousled waves and a deep side part for added volume make the look effortlessly girl-next-door.

Since Hale is known to change up her hair often, we’ll be taking bets as to what’s next: color or an even more dramatic cut?