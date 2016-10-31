Lucy Hale Looks Totally Different as a Blonde

After seven seasons of playing raven-haired Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, it makes sense that Lucy Hale would be ready for a hair change. And so off to celebrity hair color guru Kristin Ess she went, now that the series has wrapped and she’s free to embrace her inner (and now outer) blonde. “Back to the blonde life,” she posted.

Since it takes a village, celeb hair stylist David Stanwell and makeup artist Allan Avendaño also got in on the new look, each posting shots of their client in all her newly blonde glory. “Little #BTS with this hottie,” Stanwell posted, while Avendaño marveled at Hale’s versatility. “She literally can wear anything and look perfect,” he wrote.

Hale debuted her new ‘do at the PLL wrap party, rocking burgundy lipstick and freshly styled locks.

Hale has gone on the record to discuss her love of short hair, so it’s unlikely she’ll be growing it out anytime soon. “I feel like I should’ve always had short hair—I can’t imagine life with long hair anymore,” she told Refinery 29 earlier this year. “It definitely shortens the amount of time it takes me to get ready. I think it reflects my personality pretty perfectly. [Short hair] is harder to style, though, surprisingly. I haven’t quite mastered it.” But when you have Stanwell around, you don’t have to, amirite?

We might, however, see her trying out a bolder hair color someday. “I’ve always wanted to do a crazy hair color,” she told the publication. “Like dye it purple or something, which I might do one day.” Perhaps she’ll start small—rose gold, anyone?