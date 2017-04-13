Lucy Hale Just Got an Old-Timey, Jet-Black Bob Haircut

Slowly but surely, Lucy Hale is chopping off her hair into oblivion, getting closer and closer to fulfilling our dreams of seeing the Pretty Little Liars star with a shaved head. Because last night, Hale popped up on social media feeds with a decidedly shorter—and darker—bob haircut, very reminiscent to a 1920s flapper, and we’re kind of in love.

Last night, hairstylist Kristin Ess (who regularly transforms the heads of Jenna Dewan Tatum and Lauren Conrad) posted a photo of Hale with a significantly shorter, angled bob, and practically ethereal skin (though that’s more on Hale’s good genes than anything to do with her hair) with the caption: “darker//shorter {@lucyhale debuting that no-layers 90’s bob today. See it in action tomorrow on @theellendshow!}.” Alright, she says ‘90s, we say ‘20s, but either way, Hale has a blast-from-the-past hairstyle, and it’s insanely pretty.

This marks the 230th hair change the actress has had in the past few months, and we’re only a tiny bit envious that Hale gets her hair radically altered more frequently than we change our sheets. So until we reach stardom, we’ll just be chillin’ on the sidelines, living vicariously through her Instagram. WOO!