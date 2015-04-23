Beauty Challenge: Lucy Hale Applies Lipstick With a Blindfold On

In our latest video series, we’ve decided to put beauty skills to the test. You may very well be an avid lipstick wearer or think of yourself as a cat-eye pro, but could you really apply the perfect look without a mirror? Or – gasp – do both simultaneously? We’ll be asking some of our favorites celebrities and beauty stars to put their skills to the test, and see if they pass our beauty challenge.

The adorable Lucy Hale is pretty well known for her gorgeous brunette locks and always spot-on makeup looks, which is predictably why she’s been the face of mark. girl for years now. The second the Pretty Little Liars star chopped her locks, we all wanted to the copy the look – and every time Lucy rocks a new and different bold lip color, we need to know what it is.

MORE: Watch: Get Lucy Hale’s Purple Smokey Eye

We decided to see just how handy she was in actually applying that lipstick herself – with a blindfold on – because well, if you can do that, you’re truly a lipstick aficionado. In the video above, watch as Lucy “suffers” through our beauty challenge, and see whether or not she ends up with a perfect pout.