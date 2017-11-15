How Lucy Hale Shrinks Acne Spots After Picking a Pimple

We’re all guilty of harboring bad beauty habits, like falling asleep with makeup on or not drinking enough water. Some are easier to curb than others. And then there are those we routinely do and immediately regret. Pimple picking is at the top of that list.

There are a myriad of reasons we have trouble letting a blemish heal on its own, but the cold, hard truth remains: it’s just not a good idea. And more often than not, popping or picking a pimple usually leads to a dark spot that can take months to disappear. Spot treatments are chock full of antibacterial ingredients (salicylic acid, tea tree oil) that can diminish the infected area over a short period of time, but what can you do if those products don’t agree with your skin?

According to Lucy Hale, the answer is in your freezer (yes, seriously). As it turns out, the 28-year-old actress, best known for her role as Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars,” is also the beauty expert we never knew we needed. In a recent interview with E! News, she waxed poetic about her adorable bob haircut (“I needed a change. I had always used my hair as a security blanket”), but what really caught our attention is her totally attainable skin care advice.

Like us, the TV star isn’t immune from acne and other annoying skin issues, so she recommends a routine that includes double cleansing and vitamin C serum for brightening acne spots. Double cleansing involves using one cleanser (usually water-based) to remove makeup and grime, while a second one should act as a deep cleanser. Vitamin C is an all-star beauty ingredient, frequently spotlighted for its antioxidant (i.e. healing) properties and ability to brighten skin.

And if you do give in to a pimple and decide to pick it off, ice the spot overnight and cover it up with foundation or concealer to shrink the blemish. It may still take some time for the spot to completely disappear, but hydrating the infected area with a cool burst of water from an ice cube will certainly speed up the healing process.

Why didn’t we think of this?!