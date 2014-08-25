Steal Lucy Hale’s Versatile Smokey Eye Makeup From the 2014 MTV VMAs

It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale, and after seeing her step onto the carpet at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards with two different looks, we’re even more enamored. The actress arrived at the VMAs wearing a full, wavy ponytail with tons of body at the crown, paired with a smokey eye and a nude lip (above). Then, seemingly minutes later, she reappeared to host the pre-show, with her hair down and her lips pink (below). The only thing that stayed the same was her eye makeup, which makes this quite possibly the most versatile smokey eye we’ve ever seen. Naturally, we needed the details so we could get the look ourselves.

Lucy Hale’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan for mark. Cosmetics, created the night’s killer look and was instrumental in the quick change that took place. For Hale’s face, Deenihan used Armani Luminous Silk Foundation followed by mark. Great Finish Pressed Perfecting Powder in Light. She contoured Hale’s cheeks a bit with a darker shimmer powder, then highlighted her cheekbones with mark. Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes.

As for the goes-with-everything smokey eye, Deenihan used the mark. On the Dot Neutral Eye Color Compact. On the outer corners, she used the darkest shade in the compact, gradually lightening up towards the inside of the eye with lighter colors. Working with a darker color on the outer corners elongates the eye, giving them an almond shape. Underneath the eye, she smudged the darkest color from the compact, starting with a thicker line at the outer corners then lightly blending towards the inner corners of the eye. Then, to really emphasize the look, she used mark. No Place to Run Waterproof Eyeliner in Jet Set on the top and bottom water lines. Of course, no eye makeup look is complete without some serious mascara, so Deenihan applied a few generous coats of mark. Lash Act Mascara in Blackest Black.

Hale’s lip was the main makeup change of the evening. For the first nude look, Deenihan applied mark. Glossworks Longwear Lip Gloss in Roseland. Once she changed into her pink Oscar de la Renta dress (below), Hale wore mark. Glossworks in Tempest, a bright magenta. Both lip colors look amazing with her smokey eye, but which do you like best? Tell us in the comments below!