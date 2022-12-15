Lucy Boynton Looks Like a Totally Different Person With Trendy Copper Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Lucy Boynton is an iconic blonde. Well, she was. The Bohemian Rhapsody actor slays every red carpet she steps foot on with bombshell-blonde hair and quirky-cool makeup that turns heads. During awards season, her beauty looks go viral each and every time. That’s why it was so jarring to see Boynton’s new red hair at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Pale Blue Eye.

Red hair — specifically copper tones — has been trending for months now. This was most popular with TikTokers using at-home hair toners to achieve the look temporarily. But Boynton took the plunge and went all in with her new red hair — and we’re glad she did. The “modern gothy vibe” (according to her makeup artist Jo Baker) is perfect for this time of year, especially with the deeper makeup tones she wore on the red carpet.

We’re not sure who is responsible for Boynton’s new color but we know Jenny Cho styled it in a sleek middle part for the occasion. Baker was on glam, as usual, with Chanel Beauty products. In fact, she revealed the exact vampy lipstick she applied on the actor. It’s Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait High-Intensity Lip Colour ($55 at Chanel). Fans theorized the exact shade is 878 and that looks right to us.

Baker kept the rest of Boynton’s makeup minimal with thick black lashes and matte face products. The result? Her hair stands out as the show-stopper of the night.

The Pale Blue Eye also stars Christian Bale, Harry Melling and Gillian Anderson. The thriller is about a detective in 1830 in West Point, New York who investigates a series of murders with the help of a young Edgar Allan Poe. Boynton plays Lea Marquis, who is described by Netflix as “a dangerous temptation for young Poe — a distraction from his studies and from the case.” The film is in theaters January 6.